Insider Selling: Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (TSE:GOOS) Senior Officer Sells C$50,068.95 in Stock

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (TSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Jonathan Sinclair sold 2,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.83, for a total transaction of C$50,068.95.

Canada Goose Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of TSE:GOOS opened at C$16.55 on Monday. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of C$9.54 and a 52 week high of C$20.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.00, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$13.50.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc is a Canada based company that designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails premium outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates business through three segments namely, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer (DTC), Other. The DTC segment, which is the key revenue driver, comprises sales through country-specific e-commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in the luxury shopping locations.

