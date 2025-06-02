Gunderson Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD)

Gunderson Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 37,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000. New Gold makes up about 0.1% of Gunderson Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SIH Partners LLLP acquired a new stake in shares of New Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new stake in New Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in New Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of New Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.82% of the company’s stock.

Get New Gold alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James set a $4.00 price target on shares of New Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of New Gold in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of New Gold in a report on Monday, April 14th. National Bank Financial raised shares of New Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, New Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.13.

New Gold Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NGD opened at $4.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.15. New Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $4.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 34.23 and a beta of 0.54.

New Gold Profile

(Free Report)

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company’s principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.