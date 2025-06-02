Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Acquires Shares of 1,500 Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 23.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,561,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $493,115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,056,931 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 14,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 59,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 6,541 shares during the period. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 14,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Healthpeak Properties

In other news, Director Tommy G. Thompson purchased 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.36 per share, with a total value of $98,952.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 138,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,404,585.68. This trade represents a 4.29% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Thomas purchased 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.84 per share, for a total transaction of $74,928.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 813,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,514,017.44. This trade represents a 0.52% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 29,764 shares of company stock valued at $521,909. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Down 0.6%

Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $17.41 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.64 and a 1-year high of $23.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.05.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $702.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.76 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.1017 per share. This represents a yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is presently 305.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.45.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

