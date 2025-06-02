Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 4,936 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,936 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 2.2% of Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 7,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 6,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VCLT opened at $73.80 on Monday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $70.61 and a 52 week high of $82.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.74 and its 200 day moving average is $75.21.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3583 per share. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.35.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

