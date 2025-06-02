Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Purchases 11,880 Shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,392 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,880 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Municipal ETF comprises about 2.0% of Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF were worth $5,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JMUB stock opened at $49.44 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.05. JPMorgan Municipal ETF has a 52-week low of $47.95 and a 52-week high of $51.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.22.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

