Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,825 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust accounts for approximately 1.6% of Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $4,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kaizen Financial Strategies bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the first quarter worth $314,000. Myecfo LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Myecfo LLC now owns 19,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares during the period. IFG Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 11,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 824.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 314,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,469,000 after purchasing an additional 280,501 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 18,928.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Price Performance

GLDM opened at $65.24 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.06 and its 200 day moving average is $58.09. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 12-month low of $45.35 and a 12-month high of $68.23.

About SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

