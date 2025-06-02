PMG Wealth Management Inc. Sells 26,758 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

PMG Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 71.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,758 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of PMG Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. PMG Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 226.1% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 112.2% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of SPYG stock opened at $89.38 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.08. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $68.65 and a 12 month high of $92.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.85 and a beta of 1.12.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

