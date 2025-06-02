Centaurus Financial Inc. Invests $148,000 in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 118.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 144,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,931,000 after purchasing an additional 78,470 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 120.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 5,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.74, for a total transaction of $251,454.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,705,097.60. The trade was a 12.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 11,813 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.59, for a total transaction of $1,270,960.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,619,924.09. This represents a 32.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 328,505 shares of company stock valued at $37,452,686. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on BJ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $102.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $127.00 price target (up from $125.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price target (up previously from $101.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.12.

View Our Latest Report on BJ

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance

BJ stock opened at $113.36 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.77. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.33 and a 12-month high of $121.10. The firm has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.23. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 35.41%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

(Free Report)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.