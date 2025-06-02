Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Acquires 760 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 20.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,425 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 760 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 388.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 202,411 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $15,316,000 after buying an additional 160,980 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 23,712 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 4,191 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in NIKE by 111.9% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,354 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 9,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $72.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $64.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Williams Trading lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $93.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.26.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other NIKE news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.46 per share, for a total transaction of $502,756.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,726.18. This trade represents a 36.78% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Trading Down 1.5%

NYSE NKE opened at $60.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.23. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $98.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.08 and its 200-day moving average is $69.58.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $11.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 9.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 53.16%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

