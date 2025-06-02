Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $1.21 Million Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 26.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,862 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,732 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Argus cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Mondelez International from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Dbs Bank cut Mondelez International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.55.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $67.61 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.50 and its 200 day moving average is $63.30. The company has a market capitalization of $87.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.50. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.95 and a 12-month high of $76.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.37 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.89%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

