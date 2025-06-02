MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN) Stock Position Increased by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Free Report) by 39.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 804,105 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 229,283 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 1.18% of MillerKnoll worth $18,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of MillerKnoll by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 119,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,957,000 after buying an additional 32,686 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in MillerKnoll by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in MillerKnoll by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 377,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,528,000 after purchasing an additional 18,378 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in MillerKnoll by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 89,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 23,239 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MillerKnoll by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 368,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,323,000 after purchasing an additional 9,924 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded MillerKnoll from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Sidoti upgraded shares of MillerKnoll to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th.

MillerKnoll Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MLKN opened at $16.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.53. MillerKnoll, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.25 and a 52 week high of $31.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.60.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. MillerKnoll had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $876.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $918.88 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MillerKnoll, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MillerKnoll Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 1st will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio is 178.57%.

MillerKnoll Profile

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

Further Reading

