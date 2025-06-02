Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Buys 300 Shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 21.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FSS. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Federal Signal by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 606 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 875 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 889 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 182.6% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

Federal Signal Stock Up 0.3%

NYSE FSS opened at $94.12 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.23. Federal Signal Co. has a 52 week low of $66.47 and a 52 week high of $102.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.43 and a 200-day moving average of $88.77.

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $463.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.63 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 11.57%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Federal Signal Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Federal Signal declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the conglomerate to repurchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Federal Signal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FSS shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on Federal Signal from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 1st. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Federal Signal from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th.

View Our Latest Research Report on FSS

Federal Signal Company Profile

(Free Report)

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.