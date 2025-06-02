4,000 Shares in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Acquired by Central Pacific Bank Trust Division

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GNTX. Barclays PLC raised its position in Gentex by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 107,930 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 38,027 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 100,855 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Gentex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,924,000. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Gentex by 538.0% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 56,919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after buying an additional 47,997 shares during the period. Finally, JB Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 107,661 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 4,904 shares during the period. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gentex alerts:

Gentex Price Performance

NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $21.58 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.85. Gentex Co. has a 1-year low of $20.28 and a 1-year high of $35.32.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The business had revenue of $576.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.68 million. Gentex had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 16.74%. Gentex’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Gentex’s payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GNTX shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down from $31.00) on shares of Gentex in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Gentex from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Baird R W cut shares of Gentex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Gentex from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.50 price target (down from $37.00) on shares of Gentex in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gentex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.31.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GNTX

Insider Activity at Gentex

In other Gentex news, Director Joseph B. Anderson, Jr. sold 3,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total value of $86,082.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,824.93. The trade was a 38.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Gentex

(Free Report)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.