American National Bank & Trust Increases Stake in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV)

American National Bank & Trust grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV – Free Report) by 30.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,652 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the quarter. American National Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF were worth $665,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,706,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,948,000 after buying an additional 408,302 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,638,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,120,000 after buying an additional 286,730 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 859,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,440,000 after buying an additional 125,803 shares in the last quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 1,200,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,376,000 after buying an additional 49,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 285,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,418,000 after buying an additional 17,652 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $75.14 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $61.11 and a 1-year high of $75.72. The company has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.48.

iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (IDEV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid, and small-cap stocks from developed countries, excluding the US. IDEV was launched on Mar 21, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

