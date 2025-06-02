American National Bank & Trust Grows Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

American National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 35.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,841 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 745 shares during the quarter. American National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTEC. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 242.7% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 216,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,067,000 after buying an additional 153,479 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 388,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,846,000 after acquiring an additional 125,340 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $12,377,000. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,951,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,708,000 after acquiring an additional 37,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 179,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,156,000 after acquiring an additional 32,295 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FTEC opened at $179.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 33.64 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $164.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.69. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12 month low of $134.11 and a 12 month high of $193.06.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

