Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $4.77 Million Stock Holdings in MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Free Report) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 249,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,365 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in MillerKnoll were worth $4,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MLKN. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MillerKnoll by 458.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MillerKnoll by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MillerKnoll by 793.5% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of MillerKnoll by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MillerKnoll in the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. 87.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on MLKN. Wall Street Zen raised MillerKnoll from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Sidoti raised MillerKnoll to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th.

MillerKnoll stock opened at $16.86 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.99 and its 200 day moving average is $20.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.17. MillerKnoll, Inc. has a one year low of $15.25 and a one year high of $31.73.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The company had revenue of $876.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $918.88 million. MillerKnoll had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 1.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that MillerKnoll, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 178.57%.

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

