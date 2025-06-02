Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Sold by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC reduced its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,355 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,963,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $650,678,000 after acquiring an additional 205,641 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,509,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,105,000 after acquiring an additional 380,870 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $347,903,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,183,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,576,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,496,000 after purchasing an additional 382,194 shares in the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Synchrony Financial

In other news, insider Jonathan S. Mothner sold 40,639 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total transaction of $2,441,184.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,628 shares in the company, valued at $8,807,943.96. This trade represents a 21.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYF opened at $57.63 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.12. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $40.55 and a 12-month high of $70.93. The firm has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 18.30%. Equities research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. This is a boost from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 16.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SYF. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (down from $82.00) on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Synchrony Financial from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.95.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

