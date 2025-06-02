Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN) Short Interest Down 35.7% in May

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,200 shares, a drop of 35.7% from the April 30th total of 47,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Advent Technologies stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.77% of Advent Technologies worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 17.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADN opened at $2.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.49. Advent Technologies has a one year low of $1.71 and a one year high of $8.79.

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc, an advanced materials and technology development company, operates in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology markets in North America, Europe, and Asia. It develops, manufactures, and assembles fuel cell systems and critical components that determine the performance of hydrogen fuel cells and other energy systems.

