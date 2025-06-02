Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Rating Increased to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on AMG. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $187.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $211.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.40.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $175.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $167.41 and a 200 day moving average of $174.94. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.06. Affiliated Managers Group has a 1 year low of $139.22 and a 1 year high of $199.52.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $496.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.00 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 16.17%. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group will post 22.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Affiliated Managers Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,147 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 140 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 7,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,898 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.