Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Raised to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Shares of NYSE MANU opened at $14.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -13.94 and a beta of 0.59. Manchester United has a twelve month low of $12.05 and a twelve month high of $18.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MANU. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Manchester United by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Manchester United by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 14,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 129.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Manchester United by 127.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Manchester United by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 23,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 4,606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.34% of the company’s stock.

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. It operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. The company develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

