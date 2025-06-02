Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Coverage Initiated at UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BRX. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $31.75 to $31.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brixmor Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.30.

Shares of Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $25.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Brixmor Property Group has a twelve month low of $22.02 and a twelve month high of $30.67. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.25.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 26.40% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $337.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be given a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 109.52%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,205,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 96.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,870,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388,264 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,748,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180,541 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,991,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,882,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating a portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

