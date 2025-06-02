Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Great Elm Capital Stock Performance

Shares of GECC stock opened at $10.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.43. The stock has a market cap of $123.52 million, a PE ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.08. Great Elm Capital has a 1 year low of $8.87 and a 1 year high of $11.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Great Elm Capital had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 15.00%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.11 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Great Elm Capital will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Great Elm Capital

Great Elm Capital Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Great Elm Capital in the first quarter worth $268,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Great Elm Capital in the fourth quarter worth $187,000. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Great Elm Capital by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,035,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,384,000 after acquiring an additional 237,367 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Great Elm Capital in the fourth quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Great Elm Capital in the fourth quarter worth $176,000. 38.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Great Elm Capital Corp. is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. It invests in the debt instruments of middle market companies. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment.

