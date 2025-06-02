Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.
Great Elm Capital Stock Performance
Shares of GECC stock opened at $10.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.43. The stock has a market cap of $123.52 million, a PE ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.08. Great Elm Capital has a 1 year low of $8.87 and a 1 year high of $11.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.
Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Great Elm Capital had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 15.00%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.11 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Great Elm Capital will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Great Elm Capital
Great Elm Capital Company Profile
Great Elm Capital Corp. is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. It invests in the debt instruments of middle market companies. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Great Elm Capital
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Apple’s Quiet HomePad Delay Could Be Its Loudest Move Yet
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- e.l.f. Gets Back on the Shelf! It’s Not Too Late to Buy In!
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Near 52-Week Lows, These 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Are Worth a Look
Receive News & Ratings for Great Elm Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Elm Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.