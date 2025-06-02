Kolibri Global Energy (NASDAQ:KGEI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Kolibri Global Energy (NASDAQ:KGEI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Separately, Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Kolibri Global Energy from $6.75 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Kolibri Global Energy Stock Performance

Shares of KGEI stock opened at $7.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $257.27 million, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.63. Kolibri Global Energy has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $9.89.

Kolibri Global Energy (NASDAQ:KGEI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $16.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.32 million. Kolibri Global Energy had a net margin of 31.60% and a return on equity of 9.18%. On average, analysts expect that Kolibri Global Energy will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Kolibri Global Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KGEI. Truffle Hound Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kolibri Global Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,660,000. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kolibri Global Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kolibri Global Energy by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 62,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 20,135 shares during the last quarter. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Kolibri Global Energy by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd now owns 9,739,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kolibri Global Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,125,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kolibri Global Energy

Kolibri Global Energy Inc engages in the finding and exploiting oil, gas, and clean and sustainable energy in the United States. It sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as BNK Petroleum Inc and changed its name to Kolibri Global Energy Inc in November 2020.

