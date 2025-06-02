Kolibri Global Energy (NASDAQ:KGEI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Kolibri Global Energy (NASDAQ:KGEI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.
Separately, Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Kolibri Global Energy from $6.75 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on KGEI
Kolibri Global Energy Stock Performance
Kolibri Global Energy (NASDAQ:KGEI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $16.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.32 million. Kolibri Global Energy had a net margin of 31.60% and a return on equity of 9.18%. On average, analysts expect that Kolibri Global Energy will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Kolibri Global Energy
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KGEI. Truffle Hound Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kolibri Global Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,660,000. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kolibri Global Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kolibri Global Energy by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 62,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 20,135 shares during the last quarter. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Kolibri Global Energy by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd now owns 9,739,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kolibri Global Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,125,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Kolibri Global Energy
Kolibri Global Energy Inc engages in the finding and exploiting oil, gas, and clean and sustainable energy in the United States. It sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as BNK Petroleum Inc and changed its name to Kolibri Global Energy Inc in November 2020.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Kolibri Global Energy
- Short Selling – The Pros and Cons
- Apple’s Quiet HomePad Delay Could Be Its Loudest Move Yet
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- e.l.f. Gets Back on the Shelf! It’s Not Too Late to Buy In!
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Near 52-Week Lows, These 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Are Worth a Look
Receive News & Ratings for Kolibri Global Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kolibri Global Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.