Morgan Stanley Cuts DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target to $51.00

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DKNG. Macquarie reduced their target price on shares of DraftKings from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of DraftKings from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of DraftKings from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.96.

Shares of DKNG stock opened at $35.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.93. DraftKings has a 52 week low of $28.69 and a 52 week high of $53.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.08.

In other DraftKings news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 52,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total value of $1,985,470.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 706,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,583,044.40. This represents a 6.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jocelyn Moore sold 3,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $143,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,704. This trade represents a 67.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,285,011 shares of company stock worth $49,481,410 in the last three months. 51.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in DraftKings in the 4th quarter worth $195,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DraftKings by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 122,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,568,000 after acquiring an additional 25,300 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 4th quarter worth about $1,086,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

