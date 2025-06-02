LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Cut to Hold at Argus

Argus lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Barclays cut their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $51.00 target price (down previously from $76.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.75.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Down 1.9%

LYB stock opened at $56.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.43. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $51.11 and a one year high of $100.46.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a $1.37 dividend. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.70%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 169.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, Director Michael Sean Hanley purchased 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.05 per share, for a total transaction of $270,187.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,154,817.40. The trade was a 30.54% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LyondellBasell Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter worth $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 352.3% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 398 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 177.6% during the first quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 408 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 84.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 466 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

