Urgent.ly (NASDAQ:ULY) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Urgent.ly (NASDAQ:ULY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Urgent.ly from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th.

Urgent.ly Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ULY opened at $5.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 million, a PE ratio of 0.62 and a beta of -0.60. Urgent.ly has a 1 year low of $2.99 and a 1 year high of $23.88.

Urgent.ly (NASDAQ:ULY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($4.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $31.27 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Urgent.ly

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Urgent.ly stock. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Urgent.ly Inc. (NASDAQ:ULY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 165,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 1.23% of Urgent.ly as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 28.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urgent.ly Company Profile

Urgent.ly Inc offers mobility assistance software platform for roadside assistance in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include car lockout, tire changes, towing, stuck in ditch and winch services, motorcycle towing, electric vehicle towing, jump start, and gas delivery.

