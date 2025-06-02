Nexxen International’s (NEXN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank began coverage on Nexxen International in a report on Monday, March 31st. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Nexxen International from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen cut Nexxen International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Nexxen International in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Nexxen International from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.33.

NASDAQ:NEXN opened at $11.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.03. Nexxen International has a 52-week low of $6.93 and a 52-week high of $21.88. The company has a market capitalization of $735.64 million, a PE ratio of 290.00 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Nexxen International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 5th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 8.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JB Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of Nexxen International by 2,490.0% in the 1st quarter. JB Capital Partners LP now owns 3,492,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357,707 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nexxen International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Nexxen International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Nexxen International by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 99,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nexxen International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $174,000. 54.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nexxen International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach publishers Israel. The company’s demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

