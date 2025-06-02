Wall Street Zen Upgrades Nukkleus (NASDAQ:NUKK) to “Hold”

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Nukkleus (NASDAQ:NUKK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Nukkleus Stock Performance

Shares of NUKK stock opened at $13.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.79 and its 200-day moving average is $16.64. Nukkleus has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $78.32.

Nukkleus (NASDAQ:NUKK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 23rd. The company reported $18.19 EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Nukkleus

About Nukkleus

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nukkleus stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Nukkleus Inc. ( NASDAQ:NUKK Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA owned about 0.13% of Nukkleus as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

Nukkleus Inc, a financial technology company, provides blockchain-enabled technology solutions worldwide. It focuses on providing software and technology solutions for retail foreign exchange trading industry. The company provides transactions platform for dealing and risk management services. It also offers cross-border payment and transactions solutions and blockchain-enabled financial services solutions to institutional investors.

