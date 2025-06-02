Wall Street Zen Upgrades Nukkleus (NASDAQ:NUKK) to “Hold”

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Nukkleus (NASDAQ:NUKK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.
Shares of NUKK stock opened at $13.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.79 and its 200-day moving average is $16.64. Nukkleus has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $78.32.
Nukkleus (NASDAQ:NUKK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 23rd. The company reported $18.19 EPS for the quarter.
Nukkleus Inc, a financial technology company, provides blockchain-enabled technology solutions worldwide. It focuses on providing software and technology solutions for retail foreign exchange trading industry. The company provides transactions platform for dealing and risk management services. It also offers cross-border payment and transactions solutions and blockchain-enabled financial services solutions to institutional investors.
