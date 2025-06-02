LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LZ. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LegalZoom.com has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.64.

LegalZoom.com Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:LZ opened at $9.18 on Friday. LegalZoom.com has a fifty-two week low of $5.33 and a fifty-two week high of $10.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.42. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 70.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.14.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. LegalZoom.com had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The business had revenue of $183.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that LegalZoom.com will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LZ. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of LegalZoom.com by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Olympiad Research LP acquired a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Quantessence Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

About LegalZoom.com

(Get Free Report)

LegalZoom.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online platform that supports the legal, compliance, and business management needs of small businesses and consumers in the United States. The company’s platform offers business formation products, such as limited liability company, incorporation of C and S corporations, nonprofit formations, doing-business-as, corporate changes and filings, business licenses, legal forms, and beneficial ownership information reports; intellectual property products consisting of trademark and patent applications, and copyright registrations; and tax services, including business and personal tax preparations.

Featured Articles

