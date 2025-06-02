Citigroup Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for AGCO (NYSE:AGCO)

Citigroup restated their neutral rating on shares of AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Citigroup currently has a $110.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AGCO. Wall Street Zen raised shares of AGCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AGCO from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of AGCO from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group set a $106.00 price objective on shares of AGCO in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Baird R W cut shares of AGCO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.10.

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $97.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.47. AGCO has a 1 year low of $73.79 and a 1 year high of $108.76. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of -17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.20.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.38. AGCO had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that AGCO will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -14.87%.

In other news, SVP Kelvin Eugene Bennett sold 250 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.18, for a total value of $26,545.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,380 shares in the company, valued at $1,845,408.40. This trade represents a 1.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGCO. Barclays PLC boosted its position in AGCO by 386.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 249,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,389,000 after acquiring an additional 198,014 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in AGCO by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in AGCO by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 23,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in AGCO during the fourth quarter worth about $3,144,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in AGCO by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

