Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) Price Target Raised to $11.00

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Ascendiant Capital Markets from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Intrusion from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTZ opened at $1.30 on Friday. Intrusion has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $7.34. The company has a market capitalization of $25.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of -1.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.36.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intrusion will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INTZ. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intrusion by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 22,119 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intrusion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intrusion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 19.43% of the company’s stock.

Intrusion Inc, a cybersecurity company in the United States. The company offers its customers access to threat intelligence database, which contains the historical data, known associations, and reputational behavior of Internet Protocol addresses. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a zero trust reputation-based Software as a Service solution that inspects and kills dangerous network connections.

