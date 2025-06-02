Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Given “Market Perform” Rating at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $24.00 target price on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Foot Locker’s Q3 2026 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on FL. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Foot Locker from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird set a $24.00 price objective on Foot Locker in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Foot Locker from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC set a $24.00 price objective on Foot Locker in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Foot Locker from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Foot Locker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.44.

Foot Locker Stock Performance

Shares of FL opened at $23.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -5.27, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Foot Locker has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $33.94.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The athletic footwear retailer reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). Foot Locker had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 5.24%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Foot Locker will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Foot Locker by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,442 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Foot Locker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Foot Locker by 250.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Foot Locker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in Foot Locker by 819.2% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

Featured Stories

