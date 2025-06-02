THOR Industries (NYSE:THO) Price Target Raised to $65.00 at KeyCorp

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Free Report) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an underweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on THOR Industries from $90.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on THOR Industries from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Citigroup cut THOR Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $94.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Baird R W cut THOR Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, DA Davidson raised THOR Industries to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, THOR Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.29.

Get THOR Industries alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on THOR Industries

THOR Industries Stock Performance

THOR Industries stock opened at $81.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. THOR Industries has a 12-month low of $63.16 and a 12-month high of $118.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.26.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The construction company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.08). THOR Industries had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that THOR Industries will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

THOR Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.05%.

Institutional Trading of THOR Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in THOR Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of THOR Industries by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 332 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of THOR Industries by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 483 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of THOR Industries by 369.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 418 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of THOR Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. 96.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About THOR Industries

(Get Free Report)

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for THOR Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THOR Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.