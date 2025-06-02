Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target Raised to $265.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Oppenheimer from $225.00 to $265.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AVGO. Bank of America lowered their target price on Broadcom from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 7th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Broadcom from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.77.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AVGO

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $239.50 on Friday. Broadcom has a 52 week low of $128.50 and a 52 week high of $251.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 195.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $195.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.66.

Broadcom announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, April 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 113.46%.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total value of $5,839,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 490,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,564,585.40. This represents a 5.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 663,976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.60, for a total value of $120,578,041.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,798,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,045,847,733.60. The trade was a 1.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 720,576 shares of company stock valued at $131,249,694. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter worth $25,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter worth $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter worth $26,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Broadcom

(Get Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.