Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) Price Target Raised to $43.00

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on COCO. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 target price on shares of Vita Coco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Vita Coco in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Vita Coco from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vita Coco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.88.

Shares of NASDAQ COCO opened at $35.59 on Friday. Vita Coco has a fifty-two week low of $23.56 and a fifty-two week high of $40.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.95, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.83.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Vita Coco had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The business had revenue of $130.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vita Coco will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Michael Kirban sold 20,000 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $701,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,689,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,218,057.94. The trade was a 1.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Zupo sold 8,000 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total transaction of $278,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $308,618.52. This represents a 47.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,854,762 shares of company stock valued at $132,152,179. 32.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COCO. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Vita Coco by 91.5% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vita Coco during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Vita Coco by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vita Coco during the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vita Coco by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

