BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Downgraded to Sell Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BNTX. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (down previously from $145.00) on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on BioNTech from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $171.44 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on BioNTech from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on BioNTech from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BioNTech has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.14.

BioNTech Stock Down 4.5%

Shares of BioNTech stock opened at $95.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.33 and a quick ratio of 7.21. The company has a market capitalization of $23.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.58 and a beta of 1.35. BioNTech has a 1-year low of $76.53 and a 1-year high of $131.49.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 10th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.70. BioNTech had a negative return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that BioNTech will post -3.88 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioNTech

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BNTX. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 110.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech during the first quarter valued at $80,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. grew its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 823.5% during the fourth quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz SE purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech during the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

