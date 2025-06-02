Needham & Company LLC Lowers Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Price Target to $90.00

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note released on Friday,Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

AMBA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Ambarella from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Ambarella from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ambarella has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.55.

Shares of NASDAQ AMBA opened at $51.71 on Friday. Ambarella has a 1 year low of $38.86 and a 1 year high of $85.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.40 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.29 and a 200 day moving average of $63.45.

In other Ambarella news, VP Christopher Day sold 479 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $26,354.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,563.82. The trade was a 3.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 3,194 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $175,733.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 798,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,923,071.22. This trade represents a 0.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,328 shares of company stock worth $513,467 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Ambarella by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Ambarella in the 1st quarter worth approximately $770,000. SWS Partners grew its position in Ambarella by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. SWS Partners now owns 75,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 8,518 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ambarella by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 25,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 8,306 shares during the period. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd grew its position in Ambarella by 280.5% in the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 5,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

