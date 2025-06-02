Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Price Target Raised to $279.00

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by UBS Group from $275.00 to $279.00 in a research note released on Friday,Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $284.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.70.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 0.3%

NSC stock opened at $247.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $228.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.92. Norfolk Southern has a fifty-two week low of $201.63 and a fifty-two week high of $277.60.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.03). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 21.63%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.89%.

Institutional Trading of Norfolk Southern

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.