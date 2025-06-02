UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Price Target Raised to $12.00

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PATH. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on UiPath from $16.00 to $11.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of UiPath from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of UiPath from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of UiPath from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of UiPath from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UiPath has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.41.

NYSE:PATH opened at $13.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.53 and a 200-day moving average of $12.69. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of -83.00 and a beta of 1.01. UiPath has a one year low of $9.38 and a one year high of $15.93.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $356.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.17 million. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 4.14% and a negative net margin of 6.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that UiPath will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 98,795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $1,186,527.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 987,322 shares in the company, valued at $11,857,737.22. This trade represents a 9.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total transaction of $127,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 314,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,208,739.29. This represents a 3.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of UiPath by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UiPath by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in UiPath by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 22,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in UiPath by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 5,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of UiPath by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

