Royal Bank of Canada Cuts PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Price Target to $20.00

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PD. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on PagerDuty from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on PagerDuty from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lowered PagerDuty from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on PagerDuty from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on PagerDuty from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.67.

Get PagerDuty alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on PagerDuty

PagerDuty Trading Down 10.9%

Shares of PagerDuty stock opened at $14.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.85. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.94 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. PagerDuty has a 1 year low of $13.94 and a 1 year high of $23.12.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $119.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.98 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 16.29% and a negative return on equity of 22.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PagerDuty will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

PagerDuty announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PagerDuty

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PD. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in PagerDuty by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 901,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,716,000 after buying an additional 175,733 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in PagerDuty by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 14,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in PagerDuty by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 824,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,051,000 after buying an additional 55,233 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PagerDuty in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 97.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PagerDuty

(Get Free Report)

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.