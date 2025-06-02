PVH (NYSE:PVH) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of PVH (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $115.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded PVH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Barclays cut their target price on PVH from $103.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of PVH from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of PVH from $106.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of PVH from $139.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PVH currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.38.

PVH opened at $83.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.90 and its 200-day moving average is $85.19. PVH has a 52-week low of $59.28 and a 52-week high of $124.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.81.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 31st. The textile maker reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.08. PVH had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that PVH will post 11.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.42%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of PVH by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,826,021 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $721,852,000 after purchasing an additional 29,578 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in PVH by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,161,567 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $398,284,000 after acquiring an additional 807,301 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in PVH by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,327,797 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $85,829,000 after acquiring an additional 128,559 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in PVH by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 803,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $51,932,000 after acquiring an additional 348,592 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in PVH by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 774,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $81,852,000 after acquiring an additional 144,260 shares during the period. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

