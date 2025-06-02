Linkers Industries Limited’s Lock-Up Period Will End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:LNKS)

Linkers Industries’ (NASDAQ:LNKS – Get Free Report) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, June 3rd. Linkers Industries had issued 1,900,000 shares in its IPO on December 5th. The total size of the offering was $7,600,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. After the end of Linkers Industries’ lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Linkers Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ LNKS opened at $0.64 on Monday. Linkers Industries has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $10.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Linkers Industries

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Linkers Industries stock. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Linkers Industries Limited (NASDAQ:LNKS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 0.18% of Linkers Industries at the end of the most recent quarter.

Linkers Industries Company Profile

Linkers Industries Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the business of manufacturing, supplying, and selling connectors, assemblies, wire, and cable harnesses. It operates through the following geographical segments: Thailand, Malaysia, Switzerland, the United States of America, and Others. The company was founded on December 8, 2022 and is headquartered in Sungai Petani, Malaysia.

