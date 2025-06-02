Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO) Short Interest Update

Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decline of 43.5% from the April 30th total of 6,900 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Xenetic Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of XBIO stock opened at $2.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.59. Xenetic Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $5.20.

Get Xenetic Biosciences alerts:

Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $0.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.52 million. Xenetic Biosciences had a negative net margin of 161.63% and a negative return on equity of 49.51%. On average, research analysts forecast that Xenetic Biosciences will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Xenetic Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on XBIO

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Xenetic Biosciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO – Free Report) by 61.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.66% of Xenetic Biosciences worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Xenetic Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xenetic Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenetic Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.