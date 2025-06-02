Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target Raised to $320.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSFree Report) had its price target upped by Susquehanna from $245.00 to $320.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ZS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $288.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.12.

Zscaler Stock Up 9.1%

Shares of ZS stock opened at $274.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.31. Zscaler has a 52 week low of $153.45 and a 52 week high of $276.49. The stock has a market cap of $42.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,096.12 and a beta of 1.14.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $678.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.13 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Zscaler

In other news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.15, for a total transaction of $429,168.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 356,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,979,848.10. This trade represents a 0.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 190,480 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.69, for a total transaction of $38,227,431.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,580,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,822,344.90. This represents a 6.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 241,771 shares of company stock worth $50,165,040 in the last 90 days. 18.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zscaler

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZS. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter valued at $238,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Zscaler by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Zscaler by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 62,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

