Zscaler’s (ZS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Truist Financial

Truist Financial reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSFree Report) in a research report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $300.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $260.00.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ZS. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $260.00 price target (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Zscaler from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.12.

Zscaler Trading Up 9.1%

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $274.03 on Friday. Zscaler has a twelve month low of $153.45 and a twelve month high of $276.49. The stock has a market cap of $42.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,096.12 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $220.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.31.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $678.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.13 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Zscaler

In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 3,721 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.15, for a total value of $741,037.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 213,702 shares in the company, valued at $42,558,753.30. This represents a 1.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.15, for a total transaction of $429,168.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 356,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,979,848.10. The trade was a 0.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 241,771 shares of company stock worth $50,165,040 in the last ninety days. 18.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Zscaler by 127.4% during the 4th quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 284.8% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Zscaler during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new stake in Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

