Invinity Energy Systems’ (IES) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Jun 2nd, 2025

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Invinity Energy Systems (LON:IESFree Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 40 ($0.54) target price on the stock.

Invinity Energy Systems Stock Down 7.1%

IES stock opened at GBX 15.80 ($0.21) on Friday. Invinity Energy Systems has a one year low of GBX 7.76 ($0.10) and a one year high of GBX 27 ($0.36). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 6.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 12.03 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 12.95. The firm has a market cap of £69.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 2.24.

Invinity Energy Systems (LON:IESGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 30th. The company reported GBX (6.70) (($0.09)) EPS for the quarter. Invinity Energy Systems had a negative return on equity of 37.72% and a negative net margin of 237.38%. On average, research analysts forecast that Invinity Energy Systems will post -9.3999995 EPS for the current year.

Invinity Energy Systems Company Profile

Invinity Energy Systems plc is a global manufacturer of vanadium flow batteries (VFB), a leading alternative to lithium-ion technology. Ideally placed to address the substantial demand for long-duration utility-grade stationary energy storage solutions, Invinity has deployed its modular battery systems across 82 sites in 15 countries, more than any other company in the space.

