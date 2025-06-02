Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Price Target Raised to $375.00

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $320.00 to $375.00 in a research note released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on WING. Jefferies Financial Group raised Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $390.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $274.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Wingstop from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Wingstop from $389.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $341.83.

Wingstop Price Performance

WING opened at $341.96 on Friday. Wingstop has a 1 year low of $204.00 and a 1 year high of $433.86. The company has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $261.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $275.20.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $171.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.25 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 17.37% and a negative return on equity of 21.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wingstop will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Wingstop Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 18.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wingstop

In related news, SVP Raj Kapoor sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.07, for a total transaction of $173,945.59. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 517 shares in the company, valued at $141,177.19. The trade was a 55.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 10,000 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.34, for a total value of $3,373,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,919,074.60. This represents a 17.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Wingstop

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WING. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the 4th quarter worth about $10,177,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 779.1% during the fourth quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 18,461 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after buying an additional 16,361 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Wingstop by 475.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 69,234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,676,000 after buying an additional 57,193 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 149.0% in the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 5,309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 3,177 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 153.0% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 80,853 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,978,000 after buying an additional 48,898 shares during the period.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

