Zscaler’s (ZS) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSFree Report) in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $260.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $235.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. BTIG Research set a $252.00 target price on Zscaler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Zscaler from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.12.

Zscaler Price Performance

NASDAQ ZS opened at $274.03 on Friday. Zscaler has a 1-year low of $153.45 and a 1-year high of $276.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,096.12 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.31.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $678.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Zscaler’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zscaler will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Zscaler

In other news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 190,480 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.69, for a total value of $38,227,431.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,580,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,822,344.90. The trade was a 6.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Syam Nair sold 28,947 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $7,236,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,641,500. This trade represents a 20.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 241,771 shares of company stock valued at $50,165,040. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zscaler

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZS. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth approximately $516,622,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the first quarter worth $153,340,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Zscaler by 23.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,048,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,831,000 after buying an additional 578,883 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 120.1% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 964,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,921,000 after acquiring an additional 525,956 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at $87,775,000. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

