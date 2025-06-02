KeyCorp Issues Positive Forecast for Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Stock Price

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by KeyCorp from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research note published on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Zscaler from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.12.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ZS

Zscaler Trading Up 9.1%

ZS stock opened at $274.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $220.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.31. The stock has a market cap of $42.40 billion, a PE ratio of -1,096.12 and a beta of 1.14. Zscaler has a 1 year low of $153.45 and a 1 year high of $276.49.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $678.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.13 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. Zscaler’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Zscaler

In other news, insider Syam Nair sold 28,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $7,236,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,641,500. This represents a 20.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 2,878 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.15, for a total value of $573,153.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,425,951.05. This trade represents a 2.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 241,771 shares of company stock worth $50,165,040. 18.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zscaler

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter valued at about $238,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Zscaler by 26.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Zscaler by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 62,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.