Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $148.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on XYL. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Xylem from $152.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Xylem from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Xylem from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Raymond James raised Xylem to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Xylem from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.71.

NYSE XYL opened at $125.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.55. Xylem has a 12 month low of $100.47 and a 12 month high of $143.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.65 billion, a PE ratio of 34.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Xylem will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 29th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.01%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dempze Nancy E raised its stake in Xylem by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 25,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Xylem by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 11,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in Xylem by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC raised its stake in Xylem by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its stake in Xylem by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

